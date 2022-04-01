Has Nathan Brown Had Botox? The Friday Huddle Investigate The Case

The Friday Huddle unpacked a special investigation into whether or not Nath Brown has received some injections in the form of botox!

"There's no movement in the forehead region Darce," Damo said.

"I am not an expert in this space, so we need to bring an expert in."

None other than Wayne Carey joined the line to factualise the case of Browny's botox!

"He's had more than a few, I've heard of forehead but he's got a fifth-head at the minute," Duck revealed.

