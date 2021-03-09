Has The Sydney Roosters Premiership Window Already Closed? MG Weighs-In

Despite the fan fair surrounding teenage sensation Jospeh Suaalii and whether or not he will play in the NRL before his 18th birthday, seemingly the Sydney Roosters have fallen slightly under the radar ahead of the 2021 season kickoff.

An ageing roster combined with the injury to Boyd Cordner and the departure of Kyle Flanagan has led to this question being posed to Triple M's Mark Geyer.

Has the Sydney Roosters Premiership window already closed?

On Tuesday's edition of The Rush Hour, MG weighed in!

