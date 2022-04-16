Has Tim Kelly's Move To West Coast Been A Success?

Jay Clark has questioned whether Tim Kelly's move to West Coast has been a "disaster" since moving home to Western Australia.

Kelly began his career at Geelong where he quickly asserted himself as one of the top midfielders in the competition, however Jay doesn't believe he has reached those heights again the trade to West Coast in 2020.

"He doesn't look anywhere near the player and the Brownlow Medal contender he was at Geelong," Jay said.

"They go and trade him for the equivalent of pick two- two first round picks and two second-round picks, and West Coast hasn't got anywhere near the value fro Tim Kelly for the big pay cheque, for what they gave up. Has that trade been a disaster?"

Leigh Montagna said he didn't have an issue with the Eagles chasing Kelly while they were in the Premiership window- listen to the full discussion in the player above.

