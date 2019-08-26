Hastings: 'Australia Are The Worst Reviewers In International Cricket'

Former Australian fast bowler John Hastings joined the Rush Hour and vented his frustration towards Australia's inability to use the DRS.

After a horrendous wasted review on a Pat Cummins LBW shout, the Aussies were left with no reviews to use when Nathan Lyon trapped Ben Stokes plumb in front.

LISTEN HERE:

"How bad is our review process... We are the worst reviewers in International cricket. I cannot believe that"," Hastings said.

Hastings believes there is a lack of cohesion in the decision making process.

"I think they are all rattled and they don't know who does it," he continued.

"You need to actually sit down and have meetings about this sort of stuff, because as we see, it can actually decide a Test match."

