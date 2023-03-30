Hate Symbols To Be Banned In Queensland Under Tough New Laws

The Queensland government are moving to make the display of hate symbols punishable by law across the state.

People who display extremist symbols including Nazi and Islamic State symbols, could face up to three years in prison under new laws proposed by the state government.

Queensland would follow states such as NSW and Victoria, with Tasmania and Western Australia not far behind.

The new bill was set to be introduced by Queensland Attorney General Shannon Fentiman on Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Under the new law, racially, religious, gender or sexual motivated hate crimes will be punishable under harsher laws.

Police will be authorised access to personal information including a person’s phone records.

Fentiman told ABC news that while it is impossible to prevent people from possessing hate symbols, displaying them will be made illegal.

“These will be some of the strongest laws in the country,” she said.

“I think it’s really important we send a message so that it won’t be tolerated.”

The move follows an anti-trans rally in Victoria, where neo-Nazis were seen giving a Nazi salute outside of Victorian parliament.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.