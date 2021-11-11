Haughton River Bridge Upgrade Nearing Completion

The $500 million upgrade to the Haughton River Floodplain is racing towards completion, with the final steps coming together.

It's apart of a long-stretch of roadway to help flood-proof the Bruce Highway which runs from Burdekin to Townsville.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the project will boost regional travel and provide safer infrastructure.

“Thanks to projects like this, the Australian Government’s record $110 billion infrastructure investment plan is helping to connect communities and improve safety, while creating jobs and supporting our economic recovery,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“The Australian Government is investing over $10 billion in a safer, smoother and more reliable Bruce Highway. This will benefit Queenslanders, from Brisbane to Cairns, on this key north-south route.”

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the river project will be complete later this year.

“North Queenslanders are all too familiar with flooding closing the Bruce Highway over the Reed Beds area, with this section of highway typically closing every couple of years during the wet season, forcing transport operators and the travelling public to wait for waters to recede,” Mr Christensen said. “Traffic across the national network is now using a safer, more flood resilient crossing of the Reed Beds area. “The Australian Government, in conjunction with the Queensland Government, has resolved this issue with the existing low-lying road replaced with a bridge, which is much more resilient to flooding. The $514.34 million Haughton River Floodplain Upgrade project is funded by both the federal and Queensland governments, tallying their commitments to be $411.47 million and $102.87 million, respectively.

