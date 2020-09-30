Have AC/DC Just Revealed The Details Of Their New Album?

There's been lots of excitement at AC/DC HQ this week, that has us buzzing like a neon light.

First the band updated all of their social media with a striking, red neon lightning bolt (check it out here), then yesterday a very AC/DC looking poster was seen plastered outside Angus Young's high school in Sydney (see here) and now the band have released a 8 second video of the red neon buzzing on, planting between a very familiar looking C and D, with the caption simply saying #PWRUP

Check it out:

Everything so far is leading to the title PWRUP, including a custom URL released with the poster yesterday. Could this be the name of their new album?

It's been a long 6 years since Acca Dacca's last album Rock or Bust and we think a new album from the world's favourite rock band is just what we need right now.





The band have been working on a new album for years, with Triple M's Godfather of Rock Lee Simon weighing in on the line-up:

With all of this motion, we're expecting big news from AC/DC soon.

