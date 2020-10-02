Have AC/DC Just Revealed The Name Of Their New Single?

AC/DC have been keeping fans on their toes, dropping hints of new music every day this week.

First the historically anti-social on social media band changed their photos on socials, then we got a mysterious video of a red, neon sign, then a very AC/DC looking poster went up outside Angus Young's old high school, followed by the official announcement of just who is in AC/DC and now the band have given us their first piece of new music in 6 years, in what we think could be their brand new single.

The 30 second audio clip is that classic, AC/DC pub rock sound, with Angus Young's driving lead guitar, Phil Rudd's blues influenced groove, Cliff Williams' funky bass, Stevie Young's keeping the track flowing with his Malcolm-eque rhythm guitar and Brian Johnson's hard rock vocals over the top of it all singing the lyrics Shot In The Dark.



Triple M's Becko explores what's going on:

Although the band have been sharing the mysterious PWR UP all week, this is the first clip with the caption Shot In The Dark, that has us thinking this is the first new single from Acca Dacca?

Check it out:



Keep it on Triple M for the latest AC/DC news.



