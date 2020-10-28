Have Crowded House Just Casually Announced They're Releasing New Music?

Crowded House have just announced a new video is being released tomorrow, which means they must be releasing new music.

The post shared on the band's instagram today teased the premiere of a video, with the hashtag #WhateverYouWant that has us thinking it's the title of a new single.

Crowded House were set for a big 2020 of touring, kicking it off at the BluesFest Byron Bay, followed by European dates which have been pushed back to 2021. With this new found time on their hands it looks like the Finns have been busy in their home studio.

See the post:



New music from one of our favourite bands is just what we need to make this year better.



