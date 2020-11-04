Have Foo Fighters Just Teased New Music?

The Foo Fighters have shared quick audio clip on their official instagram ahead of their appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The clip is a sound clip shared is a groovy audio piece we haven't heard before, with the hashtag LPX, having us thinking their 10th LP is on it's way.

The music was shared with a video of what looks like band member Pat Smear's eyeball.

See the clip:



The band have shared this new audio just hours after announcing their appearance on Saturday Night Live this week, will we hear new music from Fooies this weekend?

