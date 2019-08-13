Have You Had Your Flu Shot Yet?

If you are one of the few people who haven't yet had a flu vaccination, NOW is the time!

It's flu season and unfortunately, that means influenza is making its way through the state, affecting thousands of Australian's across the nation.

Winter is coming to a close, but this also means the risk of contracting the influenza virus is greater than ever.

NSW Health's Director of Communicable Disease, Dr Vicky Sheppeard says it's not too late for locals to contact their GP for a quick jab.

“There are plentiful supplies of influenza vaccine and we urge parents of children under 5 years of age, those over 65 years and others vulnerable to the flu to visit their GP as soon as possible.” - Dr Vicky Sheppeard

Influenza is NOT for the faint hearted, with the Influenza Surveillance Report reflecting 69,055 reported influenza cases this year and 127 confirmed influenza related deaths.

If you believe you may have already contracted the virus, it is advised that you avoid making physical contact with any elderly friends or family.

The good news is, influenza shots are FREE for pregnant women, people over the age of 65, Aboriginal people or people with current medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma and heart problems, through the National Immunisation Program.

So pick up the phone and contact your GP ASAP to book yourself a flue shot before it's too late!