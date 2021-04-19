Have You Seen Daniel? He Was Last Seen At The Andergrove Tavern On Saturday

A post from Studio 11 - Advanced Skin Treatments in Mackay says "Daniel Brick has been unseen since Saturday 17/04/2021 @the andergrove Tavern for lunch. If anyone has seen this man or has any information please contact myself or Jeff Brick his Father. He is very loved and we are really needing to know he is safe. Please Please share! I know the power of social media can really help and every share counts. We need him to come home"

If you have any information, please contact the family via the below Facebook page