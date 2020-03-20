Have you seen Mitchell Boswell?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant on the state’s Coffs Coast.

Mitchell Boswell, aged 24, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding arrest warrants related to drug and domestic violence offences.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries to locate the man.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175cm and 180cm tall, of a thin build with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.