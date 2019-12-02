Have Your Say At Griffith's First Ever Council Café

The Griffith City Council is committed to the inclusion of the community and are forever looking for new and improved ways to connect.

On Wednesday December 11th, members of the community are encouraged to attend the regions FIRST Council Café, where you are invited to contribute ideas about key projects & services.

Wednesday the 11th will mark the first of many monthly Council Café sessions at the Banna Avenue Kiosk from 11.30AM until 1.30PM. On the menu for this month, will be a survey to find out how the council can communicate more effectively.

Every month, there will be a new item on the menu which council hopes will improve the relationship between the council and the rest of the community.

If you're keen to take part, head to the council website for more information or follow the link to participate in the Griffith Community Engagement Survey.

Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming Council Café dates for next year!

