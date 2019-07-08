Have Your Say On Reducing Single-Use Plastics

The 'Let's not draw the short straw - reduce single-use plastics' issues paper and online survey needs community feedback to help guide the next steps in the McGowan Government's action on plastic waste.

Western Australians are invited to share their ideas and actions to reduce single-use plastic items of concern such as fishing gear, packaging and drink containers.

More than 5,600 submissions have already been received.

The survey, which closes on July 12, 2019, has been supported by a series of metropolitan and regional workshops hosted by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation.

Environment Minister Stephen Dawson said by contributing to the survey, Western Australians will help the McGowan Government deliver on its priority for a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

"I encourage Western Australians concerned about the environmental impacts of plastic to give us feedback and help us identify practical ways to avoid single-use plastics and reduce plastic waste.

"Single-use plastic products and packaging are commonly littered and have harmful impacts on our environment and wildlife." Mr. Dawson said.

Register for a workshop online or by phoning (08) 9271 7166. The issues paper and online survey are available on the DWER website.