Have Your Say On The Future Of A Merredin Icon

The Shire of Merredin will seek community feedback on the future of the Merredin Water Tower, after receiving an inspection report from contractor GHD Pty Ltd.

The Shire employed GHD Pty Ltd to undertake an analysis of the tank after safety concerns were raised.

GHD Pty Ltd has advised the Shire that the Merredin Water Tank is structurally unstable due to a number of cracks, excessive rust, and corrosion and is therefore at risk of sudden failure.

There are a number of options including removal or redeveloping the tower.

Shire Of Merredin President Ken Hooper told Triple M how the community can get involved to have their say.