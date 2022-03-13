Hawkesbury Recovery Coordinator Says 25% Of Homes Are Uninhabitable

As the cleanup efforts from the east coast floods continue, many community residents are coming to terms with the devastation after returning home.

In NSW, suburbs along the Hawkesbury-Nepean river were horrifically impacted as flood waters submerged homes and properties.

The region's recovery coordinator, Dean Betts says 25% of properties have been deemed uninhabitable following assessments.

Betts said around 4,000 tonnes of waste is being removed from streets each day, as the wreckage mounts.

"The movements are averaging about a truck per minute into those waste stations. In four days we’ve moved more waste than we did in four weeks with the mid north coast record floods only 12 months ago," he said.

"So extraordinary work continues but there’s extraordinary work still ahead, just with that relief and cleanup.

"Close to 1 5,000 properties have been assessed... more than half of those -- over 8,000 -- have been identified as having damage and we know that about 25% of all the properties are uninhabitable.

"So we’re talking about a significant number of people being displaced. We’ve got 1000 people currently in emergency accommodation." Post

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says "I want everyone to know that we will be with you through this whole situation as we recover".

"I know for many people in the Hawkesbury this is a worse flood event than last year. We are hearing stories of many people who were not substantially affected last time now severely impacted."

The Premier said disaster relief help is on the way, just as it was for those in Northern NSW which copped the brute of the deluge to start the month.

"I don’t want anyone to feel that if you live in the Hawkesbury, you’ve been in an area that hasn’t been substantially affected as up north... that doesn’t mean the government support is not going to be there."

"And I’m certainly going to focus here at our state level as we roll out the packages that we will ensure that it’s not based on your LGA, we will make sure if you have been affected that you’re given that support that you need to get through."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.