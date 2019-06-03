Hawkins, Sicily Fined By MRO

Match Review Officer Michael Christian has delivered his findings from Round 11.

Both Tom Hawkins & James Sicily have avoided suspension for their respective incidents.

Hawkins was $3,000 fined for striking Sydney's Jordan Dawson.

The incident was graded as 'Careless Conduct with Low Impact and High Contact.'

Sicily also got off lightly with a $2,000 fine for an off the ball hit on Lincoln McCarthy.

The MRO assessed the incident as 'assessed as Intentional Conduct with Low Impact and Body Contact.'

In other MRO news, Adam Treloar & Aaron Naughton can also accept financial sanctions.