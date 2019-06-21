Hawthorn CEO Addresses Their Supporters Being Negative Towards The Club's Gesture For Adam Goodes

Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves joined the Friday Huddle ahead of the tonight's game at the SCG.

The Hawks committed to wearing the number 37 on their warm-up shirt as a mark of respect for former Sydney champion Adam Goodes, but their was plenty of backlash from their supporters.

Reeves told Triple M that the negative Hawthorn fans should watch the Adam Goodes documentary to see how poorly he was treated and hopes that they can understand why the club presented a small token of support for Goodes.

'We're not making any big stands - theres no demonstrations. It's just a small token of support," Reeves said.

"I'd actually encourage people to watch the documentary."

"Just go and watch the documentary and then maybe they'll reframe some of their views, just maybe."

He also said that the indigenous players at Hawthorn planned to make a gesture of respect for Goodes during the preseason and urged that this decision wasn't made as a reaction to the recently released documentary.