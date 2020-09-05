Hawthorn Footy Boss Graham Says The Hawks Don't Intend To Trade Their Top Draft Pick

Hawthorn footy boss Graham Wright joined Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Emma this morning and explained the Hawks’ plans for their top draft pick — currently three.

“I would have thought we’d be keeping it,” Wright said, referring to Hawthorn’s first pick.

“In my time, this is my 14th year I think at Hawthorn, and the highest pick we had was pick 9 and I think we gave that up for Shaun Burgoyne so I think that was a pretty good decision.”

Wright said he had no issues with the quality of the draft.

“I’ve been watching bits and pieces of it, and I’m still in charge from a list management point of view,” he said.

“Mark McKenzie’s our national recruiting manager and he’s all over it, but certainly when we look at that top six or seven players it looks to be really strong, so I would have thought we’d be quite happy to take a pick in there.”

Wright also addressed Alastair Clarkson’s ability to lead the rebuild, the Hawks overall draft strategy and more.

