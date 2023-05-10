Hawthorn Racism Investigation Stalled Over Access To Documents

The investigation into racism claims involving the Hawthorn Football Club have stalled as parties disagree whether the coaches at the centre of the allegations should have access to documents potentially containing personal information.

Former Hawthorn coaches Alastair Clarkson, Chris Fagan and Jason Burt have all denied to be interviewed by the inquiry’s independent panel unless they are able to see the documents and consider responses to any allegations made.

All three have denied the allegations made.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

In a statement by the panel’s chair, Bernard Quinn KC, he said “significant progress” had been made, but the review had reached a roadblock over the documents submitted by First Nations People.

He added the families at the centre of the allegations said the documents contained sensitive and private information they didn’t want passed on, and handing over the documents could diminish the chances of successful mediation.

"The panel sincerely hopes a mediation of the matters presently being investigated can lead to a resolution of issues between participants," Mr Quinn said.

"The panel has encouraged participants to approach the proposed mediation with an open mind, with cultural sensitivity and in the spirit of conciliation."

As it stands, Clarkson and Fagan, the now respective coaches of the North Melbourne and Brisbane football clubs, have not had their cases heard formally.

In an article by Damian Barrett for AFL.com.au, North Melbourne CEO Sonja Hood said she was one of the few people to have heard Clarkson’s response to the allegations.

"I can't comment on any of this, but I will say that unlike almost everybody in this process, I have the advantage of having heard Clarko's story," Hood told AFL.com.au.

"He sat in front of our board and executive last year as part of our due diligence, which was part of him starting his employment. We needed to hear his story."

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.