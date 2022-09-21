Hawthorn To Investigate “Extremely Serious” Racism Allegations

Warning: This story contains intergenerational trauma for Indigenous people, mentions of suicide, and pregnancy loss.

The Hawthorn Football Club has said the “disturbing historical allegations” revealed in an external review of the treatment of First Nations players and staff requires further investigation.

In response to an article made public Wednesday morning by the ABC, the club said the well-being of its staff and players was its number one priority.

“Upon learning of these allegations, the club immediately engaged AFL Integrity as is appropriate,” the statement said.

“The club will continue to provide support to those who have participated in this process, and their wellbeing remains our priority."

The ABC’s article wrote the allegations involved players demanded to separate from their partners and pressuring one couple to terminate their pregnancy.

Other players alleged they were forced to remove the SIM cards from their phones and replace them with new ones to avoid contacting their partners.

Former coach and assistant coach Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan were at the helm at the time of the incidents and alleged to have been involved in some cases.

In a statement by the AFL, it said the league will conduct an investigation of its own into the “extremely serious” experiences.

"The AFL takes extremely seriously all matters where people report experiencing harm, discrimination or mistreatment in our industry." - AFL statement

"The experiences outlined in the document are extremely serious and require further and full examination.

"The AFL is finalising a process to investigate the allegations and has sought further details of those who shared their experiences in order to progress its investigation.”

If you or someone you know needs help, there are services available:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

Sands (miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death support):1300 072 637

