Hawthorn To Pay Tribute To Adam Goodes Ahead Of Sydney Clash

Hawthorn players will wear 37 on their guernseys in the warm up ahead of the clash with Sydney.

The move is in response to the Goodes doco The Final Quarter, which uses archival footage to detail the treatment of the Sydney champion in his last few years in the game.

Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne told the club website that the players decided on the idea themselves to show Goodes some support.

“With Adam’s documentary coming out, it was a good chance to reflect on where we are as an industry and where we’ve come from,” Burgoyne said.

“On reflection, clubs and players have come out and admitted that at the time, our response wasn’t good enough.

“Obviously we can’t turn back time, but as we’re playing Sydney in Sydney this Friday night, we thought it was a perfect opportunity to show our support for Adam publicly.

“We want to show that we’re all beside him, united in stamping out racism.”

