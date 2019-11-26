ADVICE MESSAGE: Hazardous Gas Leak At Moloney Drive Wodonga

This Advice message is being issued for Gateway Island, Wodonga.

There is a hazardous gas leak at 1 Moloney Drive Wodonga .

Community in the Advice area are asked to stay inside, turn off all air conditioning and close windows.

You should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.

What you should do:

Avoid the area as emergency services are responding of the hazard.

Keep the roads clear for emergency services.

Protect your health:

Community in the Advice area are asked to stay inside, turn off all air conditioning and close windows.

Impacts in your area:

Emergency Services are in the area of the leak.

This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.

Health information:

If you are experiencing any symptoms that may be due to exposure, seek medical advice or call Nurse on Call on 1300 606 024.

Anyone experiencing wheezing, chest tightness and difficulty breathing should call Triple Zero (000).

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

www.emergency.vic.gov.au.

VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226.

VicEmergency app.

Facebook or Twitter (#vichazmat).

Tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.

Accessibility:

The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

To access this information in other languages call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.

More details at http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/9294/moreinfo