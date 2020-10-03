HBF Fitness sessions are back!
Register now and get fit with HBF
The HBF Fitness sessions are BACK and it's never been easier to get fit!
Here's the best bits:
- With four levels of intensity to choose from, there's something for everyone.
- 22 locations to choose from... so it’s easy to find an HBF Fitness session that suits you.
- You can train with qualified HBF Fitness personal trainers, who will help you achieve your fitness goals.
- It’s free for HBF health members, but non-members can also join in for a fee.
- There's HBF Fitness family sessions, so you can get the whole gang involved!
Get fit for free, with HBF and mix94.5! Register today at HBF Fitness