"HE'LL WIN THE GAME FOR THEM!": Triple M's Call Of Marc Murphy's Match Winner Against Freo

Marc Murphy was at his very best against Fremantle on the weekend.

He sealed the win with a banana under monumental pressure to put Carlton four points up with 30 seconds left, handing the Blues their third win on the season.

And Triple M's Lachy Reid absolutely nailed the call.

"MURPHY! KICKS THE GOAL!" he called.

"AND HE'LL WIN THE GAME FOR THEM!"

HOW TRIPLE M CALLED MARC MURPHY'S MATCH WINNER:

