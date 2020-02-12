"He Pulled Up A Bit Sore" | Broncos Injury Means Corey Parker May See More Playing Time In The NRL 9s

We knew he was Perth-bound - with a footy in one hand and a Broncos jersey in the other - but Corey Parker may see a bit more playing time than originally expected.

Brisbane's assistant coach and former captain announced last week that he was coming out of retirement for the NRL 9s this weekend.

But Parker told Triple M's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody some injury news may mean he spends more time on the field than anticipated.

Listen below:

Parker also answered, once and for all, whether the reason he came out of retirement was purely to avoid Valentine's Day with our own Margaux.

"Correct," the 37-year-old said to much laughter. "Unfortunately, darling, I won't be there!"

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody; listen live from 5.30am weekdays or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.