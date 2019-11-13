"He's A Gladiator" | MG's Tribute To Kieran Foran Following Devastating Injury News

Triple M's Mark Geyer has paid tribute to Kieran Foran, following the news he will miss most of the 2020 season due to another shoulder injury.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs released a statement advising Foran underwent re-constructive shoulder surgery however it also revealed that there was new and additional damage to the shoulder requiring further surgery.

Foran will be on the sidelines for 9-12 months, all but ending his 2020 season before the turn of the year.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer shared his thoughts on this horrible situation.

