"He's Going Too Far" | James Hooper Rips Into Tevita Pangai Junior For Yet Another Suspension

Triple M's James Hooper has ripped into Tevita Pangai Junior after the prop accepted a four week suspension. 

Pangai Jnr was hit with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact Charge on Saturday for a 'dogshot' on Cowboys' centre Justin O'Neill. 

And on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin, Hoops ripped in. 

