Queensland Maroons legend and Triple M Footy commentator Gorden Tallis has given his thoughts on the Origin side set to run out and represent the Sunshine State for Game 1 in 10 days time.

Tallis is excited by the side and even labelled one of the debutants a "silent assassin."

"He's been the most consistent Broncos forward over the last couple of years, he just goes about his business," Tallis told Triple M's The Big Breakfast.

"He's one of those silent assassin who just goes out there, does his job every single week and no one notices him but he will be great for Queensland I know that.

