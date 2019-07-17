"He's On A Million Dollars!" | Mark "Spud" Carroll Rips Into The Dragons

Mark "Spud" Carroll has ripped into the Dragons, telling Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG that they're "in a massive hole".

The former Penrith prop was filling in for ex-teammate Mark "MG" Geyer on Tuesday night when he wondered if St. George Illawarra could turn their season around.

With six games from the next eight to win, there's a lot at stake - and a lot to change, says Carroll.

"It all comes down to the players," he said. "Who's gonna roll their sleeves up and have a dig?"

Carroll also pointed to the Gold Coast Titans as a similar example, saying that their playing stock is not being matched by their performance.

