"He's The One They Want": Wests Tigers Look To Poach Panthers Prop

A review into the Tigers loss to the Panthers has quickly turned into an honesty session, with senior players and coach Michael Maguire clashing over his coaching style, according to Triple M NRL's James Hooper.

Reports of dissent within the ranks at Wests were further exacerbated by yesterday's news that club great Benji Marshall will be officially leaving at the end of the season.

"It's hard times at the Tigers at the moment," Hoops told The Rush Hour with MG.

And it's expected that Marshall's departure won't be the only one in the coming weeks, with Hoops pointing to one player that the Tigers have zeroed in on recruiting.

Listen below:

If you're still confused about what's actually going on at Concord, don't fret; Hoops broke the whole thing down in the full chat below.

Listen:

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App.