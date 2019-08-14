"He Was My Hero": Sam Newman Pays Tribute To Geelong Teammate Graham 'Polly' Farmer

Sam Newman has paid tribute to his "hero", Graham 'Polly' Farmer.

Farmer died in hospital in Perth on Wednesday, aged 84, with tributes flooding for a true legend of the game.

One of those came from Newman, who played alongside Farmer in the 1960s.

"I only have the greatest of memories of that man," he told Triple M's Rush Hour.

"He was my inspiration, my hero. I attribute everything I learnt and achieved in football to playing in a team with that man.

"Through spirit and courage and physical prowess (he) managed to be the best player I've seen."

SAM NEWMAN PAYS TRIBUTE:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.