“He Went Into Beast Mode”: Toutai Kefu Says His Son Saved His Life

Toutai Kefu has recounted the heroic actions of his son and neighbour during the horrifying home invasion at his family home last Monday.

Four teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after storming through the Rugby stars home in the early hours of the morning.

The incident put Kefu and three members of his family in hospital. Kefu himself had to undergo life-saving surgery after suffering a stab wound to his abdomen while doctors say his wife could have lost her arm if things worked out slightly different.

Kefu recounted to reporters how his son went into “beast mode”, showing no fear to the intruders.

“I had the two intruders on me and he just jumped in with no fear and he copped a couple of hacks to his back, but it certainly could have been a different outcome if he didn’t turn up. He had no thought for his own safety, but we knew that if we just applied pressure (on his wounds) that the emergency services weren’t too far away,” he said.

The intruders left before returning again, where his neighbour successfully restrained one of them in the front yard. Kefu calls him a hero.

“Unbelievable. He turned up at the right time on that Monday morning and apprehended one of the intruders. If he didn’t turn up, it could have been a different story,” he said.

Kefu was extremely thankful for the police and paramedics and the “outpouring of love” shown to him and his family following the incident. He was shocked to learn how young the attackers were but said he does not hate them. In fact, he said, “I feel sorry for them”.

All four teens have been charged with attempted murder among others and have been refused bail.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.