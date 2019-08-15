Head Along To The Five Rocks Beach Clean Up This September!

It's time to clean up the beach! Head along to the 5th bi-annual Five Rocks Beach Clean Up on September 6-8! This is what will be happening on the day:

BEACH CLEAN UP - including data collection for inclusion to Tangaroa Blue’s AMDI and recycling.

EDUCATION - The educational component will include presentations including Surfrider Foundation, RAMSAR (Shoalwater & Corio Bays), Team Turtle & Tangaroa Blue.



Fee exempt camping on Friday & Saturday night for all volunteers.

Activities include: c ollaborative art, l ive acoustic music, musos blackboard and more!

VOLUNTEERS REGISTER

Copy and paste the following, fill out your details and email: smcardle@capcatchments.org.au



- Vehicle rego number:

- Vehicle make/model:

- How many volunteers are coming:

- How many tents / campers / etc:

- How many nights (Fri &/or Sat):

An info pack & your permits will be emailed out in the week prior to the event and registrations close on August 30.



As well as helping out, it's also your weekend to chill, surf, fish and do whatever you want! Help keep this slice of paradise clean and enjoy all the festivities that go along with it!

Date: September 6-8

Time: 2pm

Location: Five Rocks Camping Area





