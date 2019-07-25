Head Down To The Emergency Services Day At Riverside Precinct This Sunday!

Rockhampton's stunning Riverside Precinct will host the 2019 Emergency Services Day this Sunday, where you can meet emergency services personnel and check out impressive rescue equipment.

Chair of Council’s Local Disaster Management Group Councillor Tony Williams said that everything is ready for a fantastic day.

“Emergency Services Day is always a great community event, however this year there will be some exciting new elements,” said Cr Williams.

“The new location at the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct provides the perfect opportunity to feature water displays, and there will even be a rescue winching from the Fitzroy Bridge.

“As always, the event will provide a great opportunity to meet the incredible emergency services personnel who serve our community every day.

“It will also encourage people to start thinking about how they would act in a disaster, and equip themselves with the knowledge to ensure they’re prepared.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Assistant Commissioner for Central Region Steve Barber said the Emergency Services Day provided a great opportunity for people to interact with fire emergency services personnel.

“People can ask questions about anything they’re interested in, see a demonstration of what our emergency services do every day, and maybe even think about becoming a volunteer,” Mr Barber said.

“It’s always a fun and educational day. Everyone who comes along really gets a lot out of it.

“It’s also a great opportunity for the youngest members of our community to meet their local heroes.”

For more information, head over to the Facebook event, call 4938 4889 or email PublicEvents.CR@qfes.qld.gov.au