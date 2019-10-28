Head Ford And Don`t Holden Kambalda

This weekend the Harry Steinhauser Reserve in Kambalda East is set to feel the roar of plenty of cars and bikes as the 2019 Car and Bike Show gets underway.

See some awesome machines and talk to the owners and drivers. Its also not too late to enter with prizes for the Peoples choice for best Bike and Car in the show.

Entries are still welcome for all types of cars and bikes as we as Market stall spots. Bar facilities are open from 1pm and the K7 band crank up from 4pm. A free Shuttle bus from outside BWS Kambalda is also available, pick-up is at 3.50pm for the band starting at 4pm and drop off will the after the show. So you don't need to worry about your own car!

This biennial event is the biggest for the Nickeltown Flounderers and there is stacks happening not just for motor heads, but for all the family.

Bouncy Castle

Face Painting

Merry Go Round

Kambalda Train

The Biennial event is set to be massive for all to come and see - $2 Adults, Kids 2 - 12 - $1

No Dogs - No BYO Alcohol