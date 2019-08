Theres no better Way to Kick Start your Weekend than with a Laugh and this Friday Night you can do this at the Narrogin Eagles Sporting Club

Doors open from 6.30pm show starts at 8pm...

Licenced Bar, BYO Nibbles

Get your Family and Friends Together and head on out for a great Night of Laughs this Friday Night.

Tixs available Now from Arts Narrogin 9881 6987