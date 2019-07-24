Headbangers Rejoice... Bohemian Rhapsody Reaches 1 Billion Views

The one, the only, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, has become the first pre-1990's song to accumulate over 1 billion views on Youtube.

That's a lot of headbanging!

To celebrate, Queen have gone and remastered the clip in full, glorious HD. Watch it below.

Further, Queen have announced an initiative called You Are The Champions.

As part of the campaign, musicians, singers, and instrumentalists can take on Bohemian Rhapsody. Dancers will be able to give their own interpretations for Don't Stop Me Now - and finally, visual artists will get the chance to design any word or phrase from the lyrics of A Kind of Magic.

More details at YouAreTheChampions.com

Written by: @dantheinternut