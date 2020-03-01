Heads Turning With Ingham's Sunflower Paddock Returning

Not just pretty faces!

Article heading image for Heads Turning With Ingham's Sunflower Paddock Returning

Nicole Spina

Cane grower Michael Waring is brightening the tropics with his sunny sunflowers once again!

The Waring family grow the blooms at this time of the year to improve the soil quality as part of the cane cycle. 

You’ll find the head turning blooms west of Ingham on Abergowrie Road, where Michael says you are welcome to take some home with you too! 

The field has been a popular attraction in previous years, with many North Queenslanders making their way to the paddock for a great Instagram shot. 

So get the kids in the car, grab some authentic Italian treats in Ingham on the way, and browse the blooms soon! 

1 March 2020

