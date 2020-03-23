Health Authorities Conduct Contact Tracing To A Second Flight To The Region

Authorities are urging Passengers in seats 22 to 26 on-board Qantas flight QF866, which landed on Hamilton Island on Sunday March 15, are advised to contact health authorities as soon as possible. A patient who contracted Covid19 in NSW was on that flight, contact tracing was being conducted by NSW health authorities. That patient is still recovering in Mackay Base Hospital

A flight from Brisbane to Mackay on Monday, March 9 was listed. Passengers in rows 11 through to 15 onboard Qantas flight QF2512 were advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor immediately if they become unwell. (Report: Daily Mercury)