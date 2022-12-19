Health Authorities Identify Weed Responsible For Contaminating Spinach

Experts believe the spinach causing hallucinations and delirium has likely been contaminated with nightshade.

Health authorities believe they have identified the weed responsible for contaminating hundreds of packets of spinach farmed in Victoria.

The contaminated spinach has caused several severe symptoms including hallucinations, blurred vision, delirium, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, dry mouth and fever.

A spokesperson for Riviera Farms said testing is currently underway to accurately ascertain which weed caused the contamination and to ensure “nothing like this weed contamination can occur again”.

Health authorities are warning people not to seek out the contaminated spinach to use recreationally for its hallucinogenic properties as there are also many other serious health issues that could occur as a result of consumption.

Over 100 people have fallen ill after consuming the spinach including 90 people in NSW, 26 people in QLD including a child and 20 people in Victoria who were forced to seek out emergency medical attention.

