Health Authorities Keep An Open Mind To Looming Border Closures

The directions committee are set to meet again on Monday, after conferring over the weekend to reconsider border restrictions amid escalating Omicron cases in SA since borders reopened on November 23.

On Saturday tighter restrictions were imposed for interstate travellers from NSW, Victoria and the ACT now required to undergo a Covid test on arrival and isolate until they get their result.

This is in addition to delivering a negative test 72 hours prior to arrival, along with a further test on day-six.

Police Commissioner and state Covid co-ordinator Grant Stevens told 5AA on Monday that borders closing before Christmas cannot be ruled out.

“We’ve been watching the emergence of the Omicron variant ... there was a recommendation from SA Health that we shut our borders to New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT on the basis that we simply didn’t know enough about this (variant),” Commisioner Stevens said.

“There’s a strong reluctance to shut our borders because it was only the 23rd of November or prior to that we were announcing to people that we were opening our borders on the 23rd and people made plans, lots of people travelled interstate and thousands of people visited South Australia."

“The last thing we want to do is upset those plans unnecessarily,” he said.

“At this point in time, we just don’t have enough information to make a definitive decision ... we are watching very closely, we can’t rule out border closures, but if we do that, it will be on the basis of legitimate concerns that need to be responded to.” - Comm Stevens

SA Health have released new exposure sites after reporting six new cases on Sunday, including two linked to the Norwood cluster.

