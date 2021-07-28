Health Care Workers Quarantined After Exposure To "Critically Ill" Covid Patient

A review has been launched into a Covid breach at Fiona Stanley Hospital after two health care workers were exposed to the virus.

The two unvaccinated health care workers have been placed in hotel quarantine after a mechanical fault caused them to use a lift that had also been used by a Covid positive patient.

The Covid protocol breach involved three crew members of the cargo ship which pulled up in Fremantle, the crew members are believed to be in critical condition.

So far, three people form the MV Darya Krishna ship have tested positive to the virus, with two recorded yesterday and one recorded in todays Covid numbers.

This breach is the third at a WA hospital this year while transferring Covid positive patients.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook has said the three crew members are currently considered "critically ill".

The two WA healthcare workers were a technician and a nurse and have been forced to isolate in hotel quarantine for 14 days.

South Metropolitan Health Service Chief executive Paul Forden said the two workers "had decided not to take the vaccine", however, they were informed by WA Health that the likelihood of catching the virus was "extremely low".

According to Mr Forden, the protocol requires a lift to be be sent to a specific floor with the doors open after it's been used to transfer Covid positive patients, where it is then locked off and unaccessible to prevent further spread.

In this particular circumstance, the lift settings malfunctioned and the lift continued to visit other floors.

