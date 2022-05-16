Health Experts Advise Victorians To Wear Face Masks As Covid Cases And Winter Viruses Surge

Australia's top doctors want Victorians to voluntarily get their face masks back out again.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has warned the public needs to take on the responsibility of mask wearing to help slow down the spread of winter viruses and ease the burden on the state's health system.

It comes as hospitals across the state remain under extreme pressure, with wards full and ambulances ramping, driving doctors to declared emergency departments as dangerous.

Health experts are also anticipating additional pressure on the health system as winter approaches, with a further surge in Covid cases and influenza.

The president of the Victorian branch of AMA, Dr Roderick McRae, said the peak medical body would support the government if they moved to reinstate some “moderate, but sensible [COVID-19] requirements” such as masks in supermarkets, theatres and stadiums.

“Today the public hospital system is in crisis. We’ve heard of nothing but ambulance ramping from summer. It’s only set to get worse,” Dr McRae warned.

A contentious topic for Victorians who have been subject to the world’s longest lockdown, Dr McRae believes Victorians need to do their part in responding to the state's hospital crisis.

Currently face coverings are only mandatory on public transport, in airports, hospitals and aged care facilities.

