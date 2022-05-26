Health Experts Call To Reinstate Mask Mandates Amid Looming Triple Threat

Calls to reintroduce mask mandates escalate as Covid and influenza cases ramp up.

Health experts are now warning of a triple threat - Covid, flu and furloughed health workers all driving added pressure to Australia's strained health systems.

Sydney GP Kean Seng Lim warns the return of face masks is essential as Australia braces for a horror winter ahead.

"I think we have a big problem coming," he told the Today show on Thursday.

"You have got the Covid and influenza viruses both coming on together.

"We do see them happening more during these winter months as people cluster closer together," he said.

"We also have the problem where we are going to have fewer staff. It isn't just because staff are off, because they themselves are sick, but also because their kids and grandkids are sick at schools and or schools are reducing because teachers are sick and so forth and so forth because everything interconnects." - Dr Kean Seng Lim

Victoria and NSW look likely to follow Queensland in offering free flu jabs as millions of Aussies will be eligible for a fourth Covid vaccine from next week.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 11,832

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 312 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: 330

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 0

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 911

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 85 / 1

Queensland

New cases: 5,246

Covid-related deaths: 19

Hospital and ICU admissions: 445 / 12

New South Wales

New cases: 10,926

Covid-related deaths: 30

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,204 / 38

Victoria

New cases: 12,421

Covid-related deaths: 19

Hospital and ICU admissions: 559 / 34

South Australia

New cases: 3,837

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 238 / 9

Tasmania

New cases: 946

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 50 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 7,591

Covid-related deaths: 16

Hospital and ICU admissions: 355 / 12

