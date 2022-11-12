Health Experts Issue Health Warning Following Increase In Poppy Seed Poisonings

New South Wales Health have issued warnings over an increased in severe poisoning as a result of poppy seeds.

The warnings come after eight people presented to NSW hospitals with poisoning symptoms after ingestion large quantities of poppy seeds.

According to health experts, the majority of cases are believed to have become ill after ingesting high levels of the naturally occurring component found in raw poppy seeds.

In order for this compound to be ingested safely, the seeds need to be well cooked.

So far, no cases of severe poisoning have occurred from poppy seed infused ingesting baked goods.

The severe cases occurred after the patient consumed a drink made from poppy seeds.

Symptoms of poppy seed poisoning include seizures, severe muscle spasms, cramping, severe muscle pain, stiffness and abnormal movements.

Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms is urged to contact triple 0.

An investigation into the poisonings has been established by the NSW Food Authority.

