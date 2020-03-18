Health Minister Greg Hunt On Consulting The AFL To Play This Weekend

Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to discuss the consultation process with AFL.

Hunt revealed the dialogue between himself, the AFL Commission & Gil McLachlan over the last few days that lead to the league to continuing the season.

The Health Minister accepts the AFL's decision to commence as long as they comply with the mass gathering rules and said he is comfortable that the players will be safe to play.

"Personally my view is that this is an important step for the community."

"I think at this stage where we can have as much normality as possible.

"Then that can only be in my view a good and positive thing for morale."