Health Minister Urges Booster Requirement As NSW Records 35 Deaths

In the latest reporting by NSW Health, the state recorded 35 deaths, while 2,737 patients remain in hospital.

The number is a slight bump up from 2,722 reported on Thursday. As it stands, 189 of those patients are in intensive care.

As the state reports on a slower than expected rate of booster vaccination, health officials have raised concerns over vaccine appointments.

Approximately 100,000 vaccine appointments were vacant across state-run clinics last week.

Over 36% of the state's eligible population has received dose number three.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the goal is to move towards defining fully vaccinated as someone who has received all three jabs - in order to inflate the target rate.

He said the decision will come down to National Cabinet, who were unable to agree on a definition during Thursday's virtual meeting.

"I'm not part of national cabinet, but I understand that most of these things require a range of medical expert input," he told reporters.

"I think when you've got a committee of a large number of people, all giving their input, sometimes it takes a while to get there."

The Health Minister reiterated the message, "four to six weeks after you've had COVID, you can have the booster" to assist with any confusion surrounding booster availability.

On Friday, booster jabs were given provisional approval for Australians aged 16 and 17.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.