Health Officials To Announce Fourth Covid Vaccine For Australians Over 65

A fourth vaccine is being recommended by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation for Australians over the age of 65 in the lead up to winter.

Vulnerable Australians over the age of 65, immunocompromised Australians, residents of disability and aged care facilities and Indigenous Australians over the age of 50 will be eligible for the fourth vaccine.

The fourth vaccine is set to begin being administered in early April.

For a number of medically compromised people, this will be the fifth Covid vaccination.

Despite Australia now only considering those with three doses “fully vaccinated”, health experts are veering away from number the latest vaccine and instead are hoping the latest booster will be treated like a seasonal flu shot.

Health experts are also warning Australians to book in for their flu shots with this year’s flu season expected to be worse than previous years as a result of lockdowns ending and border restrictions lifting.

Following the announcement of a fourth vaccine, the ATAGI are set to recommend new wait times between vaccinations.

The new recommendations will see people waiting between four and six months between Covid vaccines or after becoming infected with the virus.

